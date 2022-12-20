REBusinessOnline

Box Investment Group to Develop 156,090 SF Industrial Project in Denton

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Box Investment Group will build M380 Business Park, a 156,090-square-foot industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton. The site is located at the corner of North Masch Branch Road and State Highway 380 and will house four freestanding buildings that can be marketed to users with a variety of square footage requirements. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year and to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

