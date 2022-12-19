Box Investment Group Underway on 84,406 SF Industrial Project in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Box Investment Group is underway on construction of Skyway Logistics Center, an 84,406-square-foot industrial project located at 3260 Skyway Circle N. in Irving. The property will feature 32-foot clear heights and will be marketed to both partial- and full-building users. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.
