Boyd Commercial Brokers Sale of 84,200 SF Industrial Building in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Boyd Commercial has brokered the sale of an 84,200-square-foot industrial building located at 5708 N. Shepherd Drive in North Houston. David Munson and David Boyd of Boyd Commercial represented the seller, the Estate of Frank D. Adams, in the transaction. John Ferruzzo and Nick Peterson of Transwestern represented the buyer, Geirin North Shepherd LLC.

