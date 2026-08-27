Boyle Construction Underway on Adaptive Reuse Project in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Developer Boyle Construction is underway on an adaptive reuse project in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. Designed by MKSD Architects, the project will convert the historic former Bethlehem Steel Turn & Grind Shop, a 26,000-square-foot structure that was built in the 1860s, into a mixed-use facility for festivals, private events and community gatherings. The Lehigh Valley Health Network is sponsoring the conversion, and Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization ArtsQuest will operate the new facility. Completion is slated for next year.