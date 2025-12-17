Wednesday, December 17, 2025
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Boyle Investment Acquires 156,000 SF Woodmont Centre Offices in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Boyle Investment Co. has acquired Woodmont Centre, a two-building office park located at 102 and 104 Woodmont Blvd. in Nashville. The property is situated at near I-440 on the outskirts of the city’s Belle Meade neighborhood. The complex comprises a nine-story office building and a five-story office building connected by a shared lobby, along with a multi-level parking garage accommodating approximately 500 vehicles.

The undisclosed seller began capital improvements to Woodmont Centre that Boyle Investment plans to complete. The sales price was not disclosed.

