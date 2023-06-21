Boylston Properties, J.P. Morgan Receive $150M Refinancing for 100 Forge Life Sciences Building Near Boston

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Boylston Properties and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have received a $150 million loan from Northwestern Mutual for the refinancing of 100 Forge, a life sciences building located in Arsenal Yards in Watertown, approximately nine miles west of Boston.

The nine-story, 165,600-square-foot building opened in January and is now fully occupied by five life sciences companies: Abata Therapeutics, Remix Therapeutics, Mariana Oncology, Vigil Neuroscience and Affini-T Therapeutics. Ayers Saint Gross designed the building.

The owners will use the funds to pay off a construction loan sourced from Bank OZK in 2021. JLL Capital Markets arranged the refinancing, with Northwestern Mutual as the lender.

The life sciences campus at Arsenal Yards now includes 10 life sciences businesses across three buildings: 100 Forge, 500 Forge and 200 Arsenal Yards Blvd. In addition to owning the properties, Boylston is also the property manager.

Arsenal Yards and its proximity to Cambridge and Boston creates a unique urban-suburban experience for life sciences users, according to Boylston. There are dozens of restaurants, bars, shops and fitness studios nearby, as well as a hotel, grocery store, movie theater, childcare services, apartments and open outdoor spaces.

“Despite the significant headwinds experienced this year, greater Boston is poised to remain the leading destination for science that is quite literally changing the world,” says Bill McQuillan, founding principal of Boylston.

Boston-based Boylston develops mixed-use projects including retail, residential, hotel, corporate and life sciences space. J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is a group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan.

— Kristin Harlow