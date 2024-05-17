Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to Arsenal Yards in Metro Boston

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Boylston Properties and Wilder Cos. have welcomed seven new tenants to Arsenal Yards, a mixed-use destination located roughly 10 miles outside Boston that is a redevelopment of a former mall. J.Crew Factory and Jersey Mike’s Subs are now open at the property. Additionally, Butterbird, Splash and Dash, Marvelous Cuts, Medium Rare and Squeeze Massage are scheduled to open later this year. Arsenal Yards totals more than 1 million square feet and features life sciences, residential and hospitality uses, in addition to retail and restaurant space.