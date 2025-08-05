Boys’ Club of New York Signs 33,000 SF Lease in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — The Boys’ Club of New York has signed a 25-year, 33,000-square-foot lease in The Bronx. The nonprofit organization will occupy the entire building at 565 Morris Ave., which previously housed an early education center for Sheltering Arms. The space will be retrofitted to feature classrooms for music, arts and media, as well as audio engineering and computer labs and spaces that support athletics and gaming. The new clubhouse will also include a cooking and a hydroponics area. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Alexander Smith, and Chloe Holder of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented The Boys’ Club in the negotiations for the 25-year lease. Jordan Kaplan, Dean Rosenzweig, Jeremy Scholder and Jojo Lewis of CBRE represented the landlord, Bronx Realty Group.