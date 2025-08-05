Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Boys’ Club of New York Signs 33,000 SF Lease in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Boys’ Club of New York has signed a 25-year, 33,000-square-foot lease in The Bronx. The nonprofit organization will occupy the entire building at 565 Morris Ave., which previously housed an early education center for Sheltering Arms. The space will be retrofitted to feature classrooms for music, arts and media, as well as audio engineering and computer labs and spaces that support athletics and gaming. The new clubhouse will also include a cooking and a hydroponics area. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Alexander Smith, and Chloe Holder of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented The Boys’ Club in the negotiations for the 25-year lease. Jordan Kaplan, Dean Rosenzweig, Jeremy Scholder and Jojo Lewis of CBRE represented the landlord, Bronx Realty Group.

You may also like

CP Group Executes 47,000 SF of Office Leases...

Herbein + Co. Opens 14,000 SF Office in...

Elysian Housing, Capstone Equities Buy California Office Building...

Rexford Negotiates 123,492 SF Industrial Lease in San...

Newmark Brokers $322M Sale of Data Center, Life...

Wells Fargo Provides $249.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Woodmont Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex...

Procopio Begins Leasing 140-Unit Multifamily Project in Marlborough,...