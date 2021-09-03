REBusinessOnline

Bozzuto, Atlantic Development Complete 218-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

The 218-unit apartment community at 285 Hancock St. in North Quincy, Massachusetts, represents the first of three phases of The Abby. The transit-served project will ultimately feature more than 600 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail space.

NORTH QUINCY, MASS. — A partnership between Maryland-based developer Bozzuto and Atlantic Development has completed a 218-unit multifamily project at 285 Hancock St. in North Quincy, located south of Boston. The project represents Phase I of The Abby, a transit-served community that will ultimately consist of 610 apartments across three buildings and 50,000 square feet of retail space, the bulk of which is preleased to Target. Construction of the second phase, which will consist of 137 units and amenities such as a wellness center, rooftop pool and a lounge area, is nearing completion. Phase III will include 255 units, more amenities and the retail space and is slated for a fall 2022 completion.

