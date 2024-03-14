Bozzuto Begins Leasing 165-Unit Apartment Complex in Boston

BOSTON — Maryland-based owner-operator has begun leasing Alder, a 165-unit apartment complex located within the Allston Yards mixed-use development in Boston. Alder offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 21 units reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, pet spa, concierge service, outdoor deck, library and a package room. A 67,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store will also open in Alder’s ground floor this summer. Rents start at $2,900 per month for a studio apartment.