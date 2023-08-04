Friday, August 4, 2023
Rowen at The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., includes a 79,964-square-foot parking garage and 6,435 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Bozzuto Begins Leasing 178-Unit Apartment Complex in Plymouth, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Maryland-based developer Bozzuto has begun leasing Rowen at The Pinehills, a 178-unit apartment complex in Plymouth, located in the southern coastal part of The Bay State. The four-story building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Select residences also offer private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of a pool, landscaped courtyards, fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios, a library with coworking spaces, entertainment and demonstration kitchen, billiards room, pet spa and storage lockers. Rents start at $2,550 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

