Bozzuto Completes 250-Unit Ember at Berwyn Apartments Near Philadelphia

BERWYN, PA. — Maryland-based developer Bozzuto has completed Ember at Berwyn, a 250-unit apartment complex located about 25 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Ember at Berwyn features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 438 to 1,476 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, business center with coworking space and conference rooms, courtyards with grilling and dining stations, a dog park, pool and a social lounge. Bozzuto developed the project via a joint venture with developer ECHO Realty. Rents start at $1,910 per month for a studio apartment.