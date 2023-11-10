Friday, November 10, 2023
Ember-at-Berwyn
In addition to standard Class A physical amenities, residents at Ember at Berwyn have access to services such as plant/pet care while traveling, 24-hour maintenance guarantees curated monthly events and a community rewards program.
Bozzuto Completes 250-Unit Ember at Berwyn Apartments Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

BERWYN, PA. — Maryland-based developer Bozzuto has completed Ember at Berwyn, a 250-unit apartment complex located about 25 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Ember at Berwyn features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 438 to 1,476 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, business center with coworking space and conference rooms, courtyards with grilling and dining stations, a dog park, pool and a social lounge. Bozzuto developed the project via a joint venture with developer ECHO Realty. Rents start at $1,910 per month for a studio apartment.

