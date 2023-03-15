REBusinessOnline

Bozzuto, Kimco to Develop 131-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between two developers, Maryland-based Bozzuto and New York-based Kimco Realty, will soon begin construction on Coulter Place, a 131-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Main Line district. The 1.7-acre site is an assemblage of six existing office buildings and their adjoining surface parking lots. Coulter Place will feature onsite parking, 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 7,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, as well as a pool and two elevated courtyards. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats. The development team has secured all necessary approvals and has construction financing in place. A tentative completion date was not released.





