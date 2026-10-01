Bozzuto Signs 57,837 SF Office Lease at Maple Lawn in Metro Baltimore

FULTON, MD. — Bozzuto, a national real estate development and management firm, has signed a 57,837-square-foot office lease in Fulton, a city in Howard County that’s roughly 23 miles southwest from Baltimore. The company will relocate its corporate headquarters, including 225 employees, from Greenbelt to 8160 Maple Lawn Blvd. during the first quarter of 2027.

The new headquarters is situated within Maple Lawn, a 605-acre mixed-use community developed by Greenebaum Enterprises Inc. and St. John Properties Inc. David Fields and Charlie Carroccio of CBRE, along with Lou Christopher of Stream Realty Partners, represented Bozzuto in the lease transaction. Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord internally.