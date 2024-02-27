Tuesday, February 27, 2024
BPGbio Signs 70,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — BPGbio has signed a 70,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The AI-powered biopharmaceutical company plans to relocate from nearby Framingham to two full floors of the 143,533-square-foot facility at 300 Third Ave. next summer. Tim Latham, Christopher Scott and Chris Devaux internally represented the landlord, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., in the lease negotiations. Paul Delaney, Adam Subber and Nate Heilbron of Cresa represented BPGbio.

