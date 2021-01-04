REBusinessOnline

BPM Real Estate Group Sells Sunset Summit Apartments in Portland to Prime Residential for $80.7M

Sunset Summit in Portland, Ore., features 261 apartments.

PORTLAND, ORE. — BPM Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of Sunset Summit, a multifamily community located in the West Hills neighborhood of Portland. Prime Residential acquired the property for $80.7 million, or $309,387 per unit.

Situated on 31 acres, the 261-unit Sunset Summit was built in 1989 and renovated in 2014. Anthony Palladino, Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the transaction.

