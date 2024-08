BRUNSWICK, GA. — BPR Properties has opened TownePlace Suites by Marriott Brunswick in Brunswick on the Georgia coast, roughly 80 miles southwest of Savannah. LBA Hospitality will manage the hotel. A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22.

This marks BPR’s 17th hotel opened in partnership with LBA. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Brunswick is situated adjacent to Residence Inn Brunswick, another BPR-LBA hotel.