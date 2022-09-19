REBusinessOnline

Bradco Cos. Negotiates Sale of 71,246 SF Industrial Building in Adelanto, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 9400 Holly Road in Adelanto, Calif., the property features 71,246 square feet of industrial manufacturing space.

ADELANTO, CALIF. — Joseph W. Brady Inc., doing business as The Bradco Cos., has arranged the sale of an industrial manufacturing facility located at 9400 Holly Road in the San Bernardino County city of Adelanto. Molded Fiber Glass sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $11.8 million.

Paul Casilla and Joseph Brady of The Bradco Cos. represented the seller, while David Moore of NAI Capital represented the buyer in deal.

Situated on 9.3 acres, the property features 71,246 square feet of manufacturing space. Molded Fiber Glass used the asset for its Western operation until it closed the facility in early 2020.

