Uptown-Tower-Dallas
Uptown Tower in Dallas totals 254,000 square feet. The property was built in 1982.
Bradford Acquires 254,000 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — An affiliate of Bradford Cos. has acquired Uptown Tower, a 254,000-square-foot office building in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc. the 12-story building at 4144 N. Central Expressway was originally constructed in 1982 and last renovated in 1994. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program that will feature a redesigned lobby and a new fitness center and coworking lounge. The building was roughly 54 percent leased at the time of sale. Creighton Stark of Weitzman represented the seller, a private REIT, in the transaction. Richmond Collinsworth and Kevin Santaularia represented Bradford internally.

