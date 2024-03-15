Friday, March 15, 2024
Aloft Glendale at Westgate features 100 guest rooms, an outdoor splash pool, a fitness center, gift shop, convenience store, meeting spaces and a social lounge.
Bradford Allen Acquires 100-Room Aloft Glendale at Westgate in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Bradford Allen’s investment arm has purchased Aloft Glendale at Westgate, a hotel located at 6920 N. 93rd Ave. in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 100-room hotel features an outdoor splash pool, Re:charge fitness center, gift shop, convenience store, meeting spaces, social lounge and the WXYZ bar featuring a full menu, signature cocktails and live music.

Bill Murney of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, HCW Hospitality & Development, in the transaction. The acquisition marks the Bradford Allen’s second purchase in the Westgate Entertainment District, joining nearby TownePlace Suites Glendale, an extended-stay hotel purchased in late 2022.

