The property opened in 2007 and was renovated in 2016.
Bradford Allen Acquires 130-Room SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Fishers Hotel

by Kristin Harlow

FISHERS, IND. — Bradford Allen has acquired the SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Fishers hotel, a 130-room select-service hotel located adjacent to the new Cadillac Formula 1 headquarters, which is being developed by Bradford Allen. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located near I-69 in the Indianapolis North Loop submarket, the hotel is less than three miles from the new Fishers Event Center and within 20 miles of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Opened in 2007 and renovated in 2016, the property features an indoor pool, meeting room, convenience store, fitness center, laundry room, complimentary breakfast buffet and complimentary onsite parking. Since launching its hospitality platform in 2022, Bradford Allen has acquired seven hotels totaling about 900 rooms.

