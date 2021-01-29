REBusinessOnline

Bradford Allen Acquires 137,492 SF Office Building in Deerfield, Illinois

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Bradford Allen Investment Advisors has acquired a 137,492-square-foot office building in Deerfield for an undisclosed price. The four-story property is located at 570 Lake Cook Road. The building was constructed in 1984 and recently renovated. Joel Berger and Matt Alexander of Bradford Allen Realty Services will serve as leasing agents for the building, which currently has 40,000 square feet of vacancy. Bradford Allen Management Services will serve as property manager. The seller was undisclosed.

