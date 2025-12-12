Friday, December 12, 2025
AcquisitionsHospitalitySoutheastTennessee

Bradford Allen Acquires 193-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bradford Allen has acquired TownePlace Suites Nashville Midtown, a 193-room hotel located near Vanderbilt University in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Opened in 2021, the 10-story hotel features a fitness center, onsite parking, meeting space and a rooftop lounge with grilling stations. The hotel’s studio guest suites also offer full kitchens and oversized living, work and sleep areas.

Additionally, a convenience store and the hotel’s 60-seat restaurant and bar are located adjacent to the fifth-floor sky lobby. The first floor also includes two retail spaces, which are leased to Subway and Takumi, a Japanese restaurant scheduled to open in first-quarter 2026. Ron Danko and James Maher of CBRE represented the seller, 3H Group, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

