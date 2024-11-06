Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The property will become a Hyatt Centric hotel with 206 remodeled rooms.
Bradford Allen Begins $25M Renovation of Hyatt Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Bradford Allen Hospitality has begun a $25 million renovation of its Hyatt Rosemont Chicago O’Hare hotel to transform it into a Hyatt Centric full-service lifestyle hotel. The property is located at 6350 N. River Road across the street from Rivers Casino in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. The renovations entail a full gut rehab of the property, which will result in 206 completely remodeled guest rooms, 12,000 square feet of modernized meeting space, an improved fitness center and a ballroom with capacity for up to 500 people. What was once an American eatery will be transformed into Cima, an upscale, beverage-forward restaurant with outdoor seating. Maverick Hotels & Restaurants will continue to oversee operations of the property.

