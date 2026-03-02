Bradford Allen Begins Preleasing for 301-Unit Arbor House Apartments in Metro Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Bradford Allen has begun preleasing for Arbor House, a 301-unit luxury apartment complex in Arlington Heights. First move-ins are scheduled for this spring. Located at 25 E. Algonquin Road, the eight-story community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with monthly rents starting at $1,895. Arbor House features 17,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor shared spaces and amenities, including a pool, resident lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center, concierge and package services, pet-friendly facilities and covered parking. The property also features 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Arbor House will serve as the anchor development of Bradford Allen’s 18-acre mixed-use district known as Arlington Gateway. The concept includes a full renovation of the former Daily Herald building, now branded as Arlington Med, a 150,000-square-foot wellness center.