Bradford Allen Buys Fort Lauderdale Office Complex for $208M, Plans to Invest $25M for Upgrades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Chicago-based Bradford Allen Investment Advisors has acquired Las Olas Centre I and II, a 470,810-square-foot luxury office complex located in Fort Lauderdale. The sales price was not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports the property traded for $208 million. Originally built in 1997, Bradford Allen will invest $25 million in renovations for the property, including new office lobbies, technologically advanced conference rooms, a fitness center and outdoor space.

Situated at 350 and 450 E. Las Olas Blvd., the complex offers easy access to I-95, as well as the Brightline train line and several bus routes. The properties — which stand 15 and 18 stories tall — were 69 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities at the complex include casual and fine-dining restaurants, Starbucks Coffee, onsite property management, concierge and 24/7 security services and a variety of bank branches.

Jon Blunk and Laurel Oswald of Tower Commercial Real Estate (TCRE) will provide leasing efforts for the complex. Bradford Allen will provide asset and property management services.

Las Olas Centre marks Bradford Allen’s first acquisition in the South Florida region.