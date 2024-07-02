Bradford Allen, Clark Construction Top Out Phase I of New Global Headquarters for Andretti in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, IND. — Developer Bradford Allen and Clark Construction Group have topped out the new headquarters for Andretti Global in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The nearly 400,000-square-foot facility, part of a larger 90-acre campus, more than quadruples the size of Andretti’s current headquarters. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to the advanced research and development of Andretti Technologies. The facility is slated to include a fitness center, walking trails, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas and dining options. The development will continue through a phased approach. The design team included U.K-based motorsport design consultants Ridge and Partners and Indianapolis-based international design firm RATIO.