Friday, May 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hilton-Garden-Inn-Riverhad-New-York
The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead offers proximity to beaches, vineyards, golf courses and other attractions. Amenities include an indoor pool, whirlpool and fire pit.
DevelopmentHospitalityNew YorkNortheast

Bradford Allen Completes Renovation of 114-Room Hotel in Riverhead, New York

by Taylor Williams

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Chicago-based investment firm Bradford Allen has completed the renovation of the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead hotel on Long Island. Renovations included refreshed guestrooms with new beds, bedding, carpet, bathrooms and furniture, as well as the addition of Peloton bikes to select rooms. The lobby, lounge area and front desk all received new flooring, furniture, accents and lighting, while meeting and event spaces were revamped with new carpet, paint, lighting and audio/visual equipment. The project team also added new public restrooms and improved the lobby bar, restaurant and patio. Bradford Allen acquired the hotel in late 2023 and began renovations thereafter.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10M Sale of Retail...

Fairfield Delivers Two Multifamily Developments in Fort Lauderdale...

RL Capital Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Industrial...

NYU Signs 1 MSF Lease at 770 Broadway...

Vango Development Breaks Ground on 86-Unit Multifamily Project...

EAH Housing to Convert Assisted Living Facility into...

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners Tops Out 45-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Medical...