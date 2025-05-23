Bradford Allen Completes Renovation of 114-Room Hotel in Riverhead, New York

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Chicago-based investment firm Bradford Allen has completed the renovation of the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead hotel on Long Island. Renovations included refreshed guestrooms with new beds, bedding, carpet, bathrooms and furniture, as well as the addition of Peloton bikes to select rooms. The lobby, lounge area and front desk all received new flooring, furniture, accents and lighting, while meeting and event spaces were revamped with new carpet, paint, lighting and audio/visual equipment. The project team also added new public restrooms and improved the lobby bar, restaurant and patio. Bradford Allen acquired the hotel in late 2023 and began renovations thereafter.