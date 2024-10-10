Thursday, October 10, 2024
Bradford Allen, Moceri+Roszak Break Ground on 301-Unit Apartment Complex in Arlington Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Bradford Allen Development Co. and Moceri+Roszak have broken ground on a 301-unit apartment complex in Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The project is part of a larger master-planned community that includes ArlingtonMed, a 150,000-square-foot medical office complex that previously housed the Daily Herald newspaper.

Designed by Thomas Roszak Architecture, the eight-story multifamily building will include 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, fitness center, media rooms, coworking space, dog walk, golf simulator and grill stations. The exterior of the building will feature green vertical accents that pay homage to the nearby Ned Brown Preserve. Clark Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2026. The multifamily building and ArlingtonMed represent the first two of up to four buildings in the master plan.

