Monday, July 20, 2026
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HealthcareIllinoisIndianaLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Bradford Allen Negotiates Two Office Leases for Illinois Retina in Chicago Market

by Kristin Harlow

SKOKIE, ILL. AND MUNSTER, IND. — Bradford Allen has negotiated two leases on behalf of Illinois Retina in the Chicago market. The medical services provider signed a 16,228-square-foot lease in Skokie, Ill., as well as an 8,728-square-foot lease in Munster, Ind., about 30 miles southeast of Chicago. Craig Nadborne of Bradford Allen negotiated the leases for Illinois Retina. Nadborne has completed more than a dozen renewals, relocations, expansions and renegotiations on behalf of the tenant over the past 20 years.

The Skokie office is at Concourse Office Plaza. The long-term transaction marked a renewal and expansion from approximately 3,000 square feet. The property comprises two 12-story medical office buildings. Illinois Retina’s Munster office relocated from a smaller facility to 9200 Calumet Ave., a single-story medical office complex.

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