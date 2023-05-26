Friday, May 26, 2023
Bradford Allen Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 35,000 SF at Five-Story Building in Deerfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Bradford Allen has negotiated two leases totaling 35,000 square feet at 570 Lake Cook Road, a five-story office building in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield. The 138,000-square-foot office building was renovated last year.

Venture X signed a 19,000-square-foot lease to open a new coworking location. Expected to open later this year, the location will be the company’s second within Chicagoland. Joel Berger of Bradford Allen represented ownership, while Vic Sanmiguel of Bespoke Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn signed a long-term extension and expanded its footprint to 16,000 square feet. Berger represented ownership, while Hayden Rasmussen and Jon Azulay of Savills represented the tenant.

