Bradford Allen Opens 206-Room Hyatt Centric Hotel Near Chicago O’Hare Airport

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Bradford Allen has opened the Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, a 206-room hotel near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Rivers Casino in Rosemont. Following more than $30 million in renovations to the former Hyatt Rosemont Chicago/O’Hare, the property features completely remodeled guest rooms, upgraded common areas and meeting spaces and the addition of Cima Restaurant, a new upscale Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

Hyatt Centric is an emerging full-service lifestyle hotel concept from Hyatt Hotels Corp. Bradford Allen acquired the property in 2022 and collaborated with Hyatt on the remodel. Common areas include a fitness center and two banquet rooms with combined capacity of up to 500 people. New features include an all-glass porte cochere, reconfigured lobby, food-and-beverage outlets and private dining spaces. Renovations also included a new roof, fire system, HVAC and building automation systems.