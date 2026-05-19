Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Arbor House is a 301-unit luxury apartment community that serves as the anchor of Bradford Allen’s 18-acre Arlington Gateway mixed-use district.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Bradford Allen Opens 301-Unit Arbor House Apartments in Arlington Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Bradford Allen has opened Arbor House, a luxury apartment community rising eight stories with 301 units in Arlington Heights. Arbor House offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Spanning 17,500 square feet, the amenity space features a fitness center, resident lounge with golf simulator, game tables and a kitchen. Additional amenities include coworking suites on the first and fourth floors, a concierge desk, covered parking and pet spaces such as an onsite dog run and washing station. Residents also have access to a private outdoor terrace with a pool, spa, fire pits, grills and seating. The property includes 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Abor House serves as the anchor of Bradford Allen’s 18-acre mixed-use district known as Arlington Gateway. The project reimagines the southeast entrance to Arlington Heights as a live-work-play community. The integrated master plan concept includes a full renovation of the former Daily Herald building, now branded as Arlington Med, placing Arbor House residents steps from a 150,000-square-foot wellness center.

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