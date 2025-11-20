Thursday, November 20, 2025
The law firm is reconfiguring its space at 161 N. Clark St. to include more private offices.
Bradford Allen Secures 10,780 SF Office Lease Renewal for Anesi Ozmon in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Bradford Allen has secured a seven-year, 10,780-square-foot office lease renewal for Anesi Ozmon Ltd. at 161 N. Clark St. in Chicago’s Central Loop. Ben Azulay and Nathan Meisner of Bradford Allen represented the law firm, which handles personal injury, construction accident and workers’ compensation cases. The longtime tenant of the building is having its space reconfigured to include more private offices for attorneys. Designed by Kohn Pederson Fox and built in 1992, 161 N. Clark Street is a 50-story office tower with a 12th-floor tenant lounge, multiple conference rooms, a fitness center, bike storage and an open-air roof terrace with skyline views. First-floor retail tenants include Hannah’s Bretzel, Fifth Third Bank, DHL and Larry’s Shoe Shine.

