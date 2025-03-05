Wednesday, March 5, 2025
The former IndyStar Pulliam Production Center will be redeveloped into the headquarters for Andretti Global’s INDYCAR, INDY NXT and Formula E teams.
Bradford Allen Underway on Redevelopment of 245,783 SF Headquarters Space for Andretti Global in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Bradford Allen has negotiated a lease for TWG Motorsports, parent company of Andretti Global, at the former IndyStar Pulliam Production Center located at 8278 Georgetown Road in Indianapolis. The firm is redeveloping the 245,783-square-foot space to serve as the headquarters of Andretti Global’s INDYCAR, INDY NXT and Formula E teams. The renovated facility will have both office and industrial space and accommodate approximately 300 employees.

Construction has begun and will be coordinated concurrently with the removal of several three-story printing presses from the building. The project is expected to be completed by this summer. The facility marks Bradford Allen’s second project for TWG Motorsports, the first being a nearly 400,000-square-foot motorsports facility under construction in Fishers, Ind.

Built in 1995, 8278 Georgetown Road served as a production facility for the Indianapolis Star until 2024. Bradford Allen will modernize the building’s technology, introduce tailored workspaces and fabrication zones, and incorporate employee amenities such as a fitness center, dining space and pit-stop performance area.

Additional project partners include ABEL Construction Co. and Merriman Schmitt Architects. Both firms have experience with motorsports facilities.

