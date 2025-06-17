Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Bradford Arranges 17,861 SF Office Lease at One Legacy Circle in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged a 17,861-square-foot office lease at One Legacy Circle, located northeast of Dallas in Plano. The  214,110-square-foot building, which recently underwent capital improvements, is now fully leased. Jared Laake of Bradford represented the landlord, an out-of-state partnership managed by local investment firm Gildenson Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Michael Griffin of Transwestern represented the tenant, mortgage services company ServiceLink of Texas, which plans to relocate in October.

