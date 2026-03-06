Bradford Arranges Sale of 124,380 SF Industrial Building in Metro Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 124,380-square-foot industrial building in North Richland Hills, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. The building was developed in 1981 on an 11-acre site at 6550 Wuliger Way and includes 12,500 square feet of office space. Luke Clardy of Bradford represented the buyer and future occupant, Sunair Products, a wholesale distributor of air conditioning components, in the transaction. Will Carney and Brad Balke of KBC Advisors represented the undisclosed seller.