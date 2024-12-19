Bradford Arranges Sale of 137,083 SF Industrial Complex in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of McMillan Center, a three-building, 137,083-square-foot industrial complex in North Fort Worth. The property formerly served as a Coors distribution center and comprises a 115,078-square-foot main building, 12,544-square-foot office building and a 9,362-square-foot maintenance facility. Shane Benner of Bradford represented the buyer, Ron Sturgeon Real Estate, which will relocate from Haltom City and occupy the property, in the off-market deal. Todd Hawpe of Transwestern represented the seller.