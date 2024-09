ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an 18,000-square-foot industrial building located at 800-810 N. Great Southwest Parkway in Arlington. The building was originally constructed in 1968. Michael Spain, Jason Finch and Chris Wong of Bradford represented the seller, an entity doing business as CanTex800 LLC, in the all-cash transaction. The buyer was Panamint Holdings LLC.