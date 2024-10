ALEDO, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 19,000-square-foot warehouse in Aledo, located west of Fort Worth. The two-tenant building was constructed on a four-acre site at 377 Savage Lane in 2017. Shane Benner of Bradford represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 4T4 Pack LLC, in the transaction. Cole Collins of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller.