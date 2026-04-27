Monday, April 27, 2026
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AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Bradford Arranges Sale of 260,796 SF Office Building in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of  MacArthur Ridge II, a 260,796-square-foot office building in Irving. MacArthur Ridge II is a six-story building that was constructed on a 7.5-acre site in 1999 by CalSTRS and subsequently sold to Hines. Amenities include a conference center, fitness facility and deli/lounge space. Richmond Collinsworth and Jared Laake of Bradford represented the seller, Grupo Haddad, which has owned the building since 2013, in the off-market transaction. The buyer, the City of Irving, plans to house its fire and police departments within MacArthur Ridge II.

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