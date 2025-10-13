Monday, October 13, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Bradford Arranges Sale of 68,080 SF Vacant Industrial Building in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 68,080-square-foot, vacant industrial building in North Fort Worth. The building was constructed in 1981 on a 3.9-acre site at 2500-2536 N.E. Loop 820 and can accommodate a single or multiple users. Todd Lambeth and Richard Hitz of Bradford represented the seller, an entity doing business as Direct Investment Ltd., in the transaction. The buyer, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, has also retained Bradford as the leasing agent.

