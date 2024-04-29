Monday, April 29, 2024
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Bradford Commercial Arranges Sale of 5,130 SF Office Building in Garland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 5,130-square-foot office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The building at 1014 Main St. was constructed in 1985 and renovated in 2021. Kyle Espie and Brian Pafford of Bradford represented the seller, Exchange Resource Group LLC, in the transaction. Bob Charles of Texas Premier Realty represented the buyer, Involved for Life Inc., a Dallas-based women’s healthcare ministry.

