Bradford Commercial Launches $8M Renovation of North Dallas Office Building

DALLAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has launched an $8 million renovation of Meadow Park Tower, a 16-story office building in North Dallas. The project will deliver an overhaul of HVAC systems and updates to the amenity and common areas, including the addition of new outdoor spaces and activities. The plan also calls for three office suites to be upgraded. Bradford acquired the building, which is currently 89 percent leased, about nine months ago and operates its headquarters office from the 11th floor. Completion of the renovation is slated for the first quarter of next year.

