Bradford Commercial Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Hurst, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial flex lease at 10728 S. Pipeline Road in Hurst. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 1.3 acres in 1964. Jason Finch and Michael Spain of Bradford represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Euless Industrial LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Mid-Cities Classics Inc., a provider of automotive repair and restoration services, was not disclosed.

