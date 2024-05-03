Bradford Commercial Negotiates 25,000 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome, Texas

RHOME, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot industrial lease in Rhome, about 25 miles north of Fort Worth. The site at 138 Leopard Road is located within the 114 Industrial Park development and includes five acres of outdoor storage space. Todd Lambeth of Bradford represented the tenant, St. Louis-based Commercial Van Interiors, in the lease negotiations. Mark Boone of LanCarte Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord.