Bradford Commercial Negotiates 4,491 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 4,491-square-foot industrial flex lease at Avion Business Center in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2155 Chenault Drive was constructed in 1984 and totals 24,944 square feet. Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, FireTron Inc., a provider of fire extinguishers, was also not disclosed.