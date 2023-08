DALLAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated an 8,247-square-foot office lease at 4514 Travis St. in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The tenant, real estate services firm Douglas Elliman Inc., is tripling the size of its Dallas office within Travis Walk, a 100,000-square-foot building. Melanie Hughes and Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.