Bradford Commercial Negotiates Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 10-year office lease renewal and expansion in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The tenant, Visitech Americas, a Norwegian provider of 3D printing and digital imaging solutions, will now occupy 19,431 square feet across the entire first floor of Building 2 of The Office Campus at Allen. Jared Laake of Bradford represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 1301 SCE LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dene Allred of CMI Brokerage represented the tenant, which plans to invest $1 million in the build-out of the expanded space.