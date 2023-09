DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of a 25,608-square-foot industrial building within the 134,542-square-foot Forest Green Business Park in northeast Dallas. An undisclosed HVAC company was in the process of vacating the single-story building, which was built in 1976, at the time of sale. Brian Pafford and Kyle Espie of Bradford Commercial represented the California-based seller in the transaction.